SL Advisors LLC Purchases 3,145 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

SL Advisors LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $72,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.12. 46,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

