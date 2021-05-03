SL Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,924 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 3.7% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 735.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,912. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

