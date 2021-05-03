Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $207.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $181.33 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $96.73 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.48 and its 200 day moving average is $164.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,225,000 after purchasing an additional 111,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

