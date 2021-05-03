Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $56.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.11.

SKX stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 521,168 shares of company stock worth $19,966,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

