Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s (SVKEF) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SVKEF. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SVKEF opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

Analyst Recommendations for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

