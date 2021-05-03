Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s (SVKEF) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SVKEF. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SVKEF opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

