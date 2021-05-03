Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.