SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $179.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $189.19.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,834.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SITE. UBS Group lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

