Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $128.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $112.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

SPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

NYSE:SPG opened at $121.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

