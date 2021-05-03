Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $71.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $74.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

