Signata Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Signata has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $478,947.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Signata has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Signata Profile

Signata is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,316 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars.

