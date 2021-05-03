Sify Technologies (SIFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Sify Technologies to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. 206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,407. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

