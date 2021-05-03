Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after buying an additional 973,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,152 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE ALK traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.61. 5,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,025. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,887 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.54.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.