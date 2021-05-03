Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $31.87. 146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,634. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $433.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

