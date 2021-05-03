Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,738. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $104.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $1.1669 dividend. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

