Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Kennametal worth $11,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Kennametal by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Kennametal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of KMT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.59. 5,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,663. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -99.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

