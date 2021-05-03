Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,385. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.