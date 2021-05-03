Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $21.95 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,005 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $403.19. The company had a trading volume of 30,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $380.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.16. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $402.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

