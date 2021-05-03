Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Increases By 32.5%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $90.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.23. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $93.38.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.903 per share. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Wolters Kluwer’s payout ratio is 55.69%.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.
