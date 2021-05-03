Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Declines By 33.2%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Vasta Platform stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTA. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Vasta Platform by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Vasta Platform in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vasta Platform currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

