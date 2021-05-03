Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Drops By 24.1%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,695,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 153,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.77. 80,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,076. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average is $95.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

