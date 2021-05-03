Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Grows By 52.4%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UUGRY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UUGRY opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.49. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

