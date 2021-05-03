Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Grows By 52.4%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UUGRY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UUGRY opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.49. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

