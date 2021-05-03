Short Interest in Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Expands By 36.6%

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THBIY. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS THBIY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

TÃ¼rkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment funds, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

