Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Decreases By 18.2%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTG opened at $0.14 on Monday. The Coretec Group has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Get The Coretec Group alerts:

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.