Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Decreases By 18.2%

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021 // Comments off

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTG opened at $0.14 on Monday. The Coretec Group has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.