Short Interest in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Decreases By 19.0%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 671,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 283,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,065. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $558.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWIR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

