Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Drops By 19.8%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rakuten Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.
OTCMKTS:RKUNY traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $12.71. 14,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rakuten Group has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.
About Rakuten Group
Rakuten Group, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.
See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.