Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Drops By 19.8%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rakuten Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:RKUNY traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $12.71. 14,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rakuten Group has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Rakuten Group will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

