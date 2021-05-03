Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Increases By 54.6%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the March 31st total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust owned 0.16% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.0158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

