Short Interest in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Decreases By 27.2%

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,250,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 18,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ON. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.58. 961,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,959,038. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.