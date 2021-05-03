Short Interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Rises By 25.2%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NUZE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.45. NuZee has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 176.73% and a negative net margin of 675.46%.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

