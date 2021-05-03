Short Interest in New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Expands By 52.7%

New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,700 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the March 31st total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NFGFF stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. New Found Gold has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of New Found Gold in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds an interest in the Queensway project comprising 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims that covers an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

