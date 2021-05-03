Short Interest in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Increases By 44.7%

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the March 31st total of 488,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 370,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 65,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 728,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 67,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

