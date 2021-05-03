Short Interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Declines By 24.5%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,700 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 812,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America stock remained flat at $$1.09 during midday trading on Monday. 483,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,596,500. The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. LM Funding America has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

