Short Interest in Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Increases By 33.3%

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

KURRY traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.61. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 0.84. Kuraray has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuraray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

