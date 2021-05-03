Short Interest in Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Increases By 33.3%

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

KURRY traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.61. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 0.84. Kuraray has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuraray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

