Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Grows By 27.0%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PKW traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.53. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,898. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.17. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $49.64 and a 12-month high of $88.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,060,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,863,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

