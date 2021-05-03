Short Interest in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Grows By 31.1%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Interface by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,656,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

TILE traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,190. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $774.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interface will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TILE. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interface presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

