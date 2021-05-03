Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Drops By 31.6%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 341,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,333.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $56.26 on Monday. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52.

Several research firms have commented on IAFNF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on iA Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on iA Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on iA Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on iA Financial from $66.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

