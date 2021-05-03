Short Interest in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Drops By 18.6%

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GIFI opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $64.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.92.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.79). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%.
About Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.
Recommended Story: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.