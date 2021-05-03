Short Interest in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Drops By 32.2%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the March 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

GPMT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.20. 294,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,227. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $727.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GPMT. Raymond James upped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

