Short Interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Rises By 35.4%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Aegis increased their price target on Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Foresight Autonomous during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,836. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. Foresight Autonomous has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.96.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry. It develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. The company offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.