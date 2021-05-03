Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Drops By 24.6%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 9,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $40.47. 206,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $41.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,236 shares of company stock worth $5,169,233. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.