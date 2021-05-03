Short Interest in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Rises By 26.7%

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 912,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CUZ. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.
In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CUZ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
