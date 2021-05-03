Short Interest in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Decreases By 18.9%

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,300 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 311,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.18. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $442.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $56,104. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

