Short Interest in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Expands By 39.1%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the March 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CUK stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.14. 763,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

CUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $9,835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 137,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $1,434,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $793,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

