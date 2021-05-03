Short Interest in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Declines By 18.3%

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,900 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 548,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BBW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $89,193.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 261,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBW opened at $8.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $93.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

