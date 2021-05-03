Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Decreases By 34.9%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 73,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 915,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Bruno sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,459.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. /Nj/ Williams sold 35,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $52,863.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,503.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,007 shares of company stock worth $137,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDR stock remained flat at $$1.07 on Monday. 123,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,720. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 180.97% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

