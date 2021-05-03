Short Interest in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Expands By 29.2%

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:BGIO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.33. 26,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,771. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGIO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50,084 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth about $199,000.

About BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

