Short Interest in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Decreases By 32.5%

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $25.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

In related news, insider Douglas H. Sass sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Also, insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $58,183.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 60,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,283.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

