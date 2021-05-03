Short Interest in Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Decreases By 20.0%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS AYALY opened at $14.75 on Monday. Ayala has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

Get Ayala alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ayala from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Real Estate and Hotels segment plans, develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.