Short Interest in Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Drops By 18.5%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 156.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

