Short Interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Increases By 27.2%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADAP opened at $5.66 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $879.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.