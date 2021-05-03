Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Devro (LON:DVO)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON DVO opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 171.63. Devro has a 52 week low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.50 ($2.75). The company has a market cap of £342.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05.

Get Devro alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. Devro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Lesley Jackson purchased 13,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,888.10 ($32,516.46). Also, insider Steve Good purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Insiders have purchased 34,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,290 in the last quarter.

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.